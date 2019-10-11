Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,658 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSXP. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 184,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.