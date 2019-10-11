Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.25

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and traded as low as $34.18. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 40,658 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 3,077.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

