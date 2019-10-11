DigitalNote Price Up 50.3% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $65,208.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00658796 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004346 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

