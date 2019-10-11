Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 138.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 465,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,268,000 after purchasing an additional 453,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,638,000 after purchasing an additional 284,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.49. 446,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,590. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $201,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

