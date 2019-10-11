DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHT. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

DHT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 238,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,914. DHT has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.50.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 2,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DHT by 551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

