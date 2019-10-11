Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Down 2.7%

Devonian Health Group Inc (CVE:GSD)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 6,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 14,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Devonian Health Group Company Profile (CVE:GSD)

Devonian Health Group Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. It also develops value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

