Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Cut to Hold at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $6.90 price target on the stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.