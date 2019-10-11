Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.57 ($139.04).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €96.49 ($112.20) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.60. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

