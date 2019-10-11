Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DBK. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €7.25 ($8.43) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.08 ($8.23).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €6.46 ($7.52) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.85. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

