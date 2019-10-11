Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 194,521 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% during the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 99.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 66.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 76,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 6,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.