Delta Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.3% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,201,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40. The company has a market capitalization of $357.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

