DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Up 0.6%

DECKER MFG CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DMFG)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.80, 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05.

DECKER MFG CORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMFG)

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

