De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $317.18

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $317.18 and traded as low as $218.00. De La Rue shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 65,174 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on De La Rue from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get De La Rue alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $229.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 317.18.

In other news, insider Martin Sutherland sold 15,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73), for a total value of £33,243.54 ($43,438.57).

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.