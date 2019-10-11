DATx (DATX) One Day Volume Tops $276,475.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. DATx has a total market cap of $722,048.00 and approximately $276,475.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last week, DATx has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00202596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.01032658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00087986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

