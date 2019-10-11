DATA Trading Up 1.2% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $139,146.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00201560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.01016972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,774,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, UEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

