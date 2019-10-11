Data Exchange Network (ASX:DXN) Shares Up 9.4%

Data Exchange Network Ltd (ASX:DXN)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 3,582,168 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Data Exchange Network Company Profile (ASX:DXN)

The Data Exchange Network Limited plans, builds, and operates data centers and infrastructure for communications networks in Australia. It offers colocation services; mission critical power and cooling infrastructure; network solutions; data center managed services; and monitoring, management, and access control software.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Exchange Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Exchange Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.