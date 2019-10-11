Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €87.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.16 ($93.20).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €79.22 ($92.12). 1,320,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.91. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.