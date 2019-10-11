Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Takes $8.71 Million Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 402,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

NYSE:CLI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,027. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

