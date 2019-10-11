Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $8.03 Million in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

HAL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 5,862,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,168,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $42.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.