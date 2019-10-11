Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target Raised to GBX 870

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 783.80 ($10.24).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

LON DMGT opened at GBX 821 ($10.73) on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 859 ($11.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 817.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 743.31.

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total value of £52,269.28 ($68,299.07). Also, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 135,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.06), for a total transaction of £1,045,921.80 ($1,366,682.09). Insiders have acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $42,833 over the last three months.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.