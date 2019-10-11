Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.11

Shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $9.30. Cypress Energy Partners shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $108.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 148.75%. The company had revenue of $111.09 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Cypress Energy Partners news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 5,000 shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,262 shares in the company, valued at $509,399.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.