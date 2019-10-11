Cypress Capital Group Sells 928 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $63.28. 434,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,329. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $77.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

