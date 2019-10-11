Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,612 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $99.71. 300,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,639. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. Celgene’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

