Cypress Capital Group Has $1.43 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,988. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

