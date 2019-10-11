Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $188.13. 63,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,945. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $198.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.53.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

