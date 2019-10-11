CX Institutional Sells 657 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 110,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.39. 1,220,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

