CX Institutional Sells 126,873 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,873 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,693,000 after buying an additional 193,256 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,597,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 221,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after purchasing an additional 295,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,176. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

