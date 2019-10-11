CX Institutional Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CX Institutional boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 350,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 180,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

USB traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 154,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

