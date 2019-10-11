CX Institutional Has $3.78 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CX Institutional increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,088 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

