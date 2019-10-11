CX Institutional Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $369.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.07 and its 200 day moving average is $325.46. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.87.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

