CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

