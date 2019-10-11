CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,206,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

