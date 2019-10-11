CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. 17,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

