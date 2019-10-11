Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Set at $23.00 by Barclays

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) has been assigned a $23.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 240,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,759. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 41,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $748,518.40. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $67,733.18. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

