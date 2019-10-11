Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce sales of $623.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $616.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $595.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $910,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $1,281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,982 shares of company stock worth $4,284,340. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,298,000 after acquiring an additional 133,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,370,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,036,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.14. 102,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $134.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

