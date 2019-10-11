Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.03, approximately 262,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 619,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CURLF shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

