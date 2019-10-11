Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE:CUB opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 1.20. Cubic has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. Cubic’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cubic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cubic by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 134,663 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cubic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 491,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 58,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cubic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cubic by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

