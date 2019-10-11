CTS (NYSE:CTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.31. CTS has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,708 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 257.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 160.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,861 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 293,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

