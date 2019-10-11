Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shares Gap Up to $29.38

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.29, but opened at $29.38. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 4,958,721 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ctrip.Com International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,962,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,362,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,052,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,699,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,557,000 after acquiring an additional 650,951 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,615,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,551,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,589,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,573,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

