Cryptaur (CPT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $11,516.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040345 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.83 or 0.06135398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,068,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

