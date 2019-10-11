Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $7.95

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.95. Cronos Group shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3,254,127 shares traded.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,521.25% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

