Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $7.95

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.95. Cronos Group shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3,254,127 shares traded.
CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
