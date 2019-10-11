Credits Price Reaches $0.0874 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Credits has a market cap of $14.69 million and $1.79 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037628 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,077,824 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Mercatox, WazirX, IDEX, LBank, Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

