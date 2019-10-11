Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) a $581.00 Price Target

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been given a $581.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.65.

EQIX traded down $5.59 on Wednesday, hitting $566.61. 221,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,313. Equinix has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $609.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $560.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total value of $1,754,347.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,610,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

