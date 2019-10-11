Cream Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Cream has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $22,885.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00849536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00196663 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006126 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00093775 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004076 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4,545.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

