Crave Price Tops $0.0056 (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. Crave has a market cap of $125,313.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crave coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Crave has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crave Coin Profile

Crave (CRYPTO:CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 22,279,887 coins. The official website for Crave is crave.cc . Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

