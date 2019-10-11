Country Trust Bank Acquires 3,121 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,847,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,935. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.