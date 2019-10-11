Couchain (COU) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Couchain has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a market capitalization of $18,499.00 and approximately $19,226.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Couchain Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,214,562,085 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

