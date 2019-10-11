Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Shares Up 127%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:COTQF) shot up 127% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Get Cotinga Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.