COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.64

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 2108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $718.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.