CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $154,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,769,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,418,848.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $156,180.00.

On Monday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $155,480.00.

On Friday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $155,980.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $151,100.00.

On Monday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $151,080.00.

On Friday, September 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $150,260.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total transaction of $154,240.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $163,960.00.

On Friday, September 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $166,520.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $161,460.00.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $4,119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CorVel by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRVL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.